Limassol
location_onGriva Digeni 125 & Kolonakiou corner, Zavos Grosvenor Tower; 2nd and 3rd floor, Limassol, Cyprus 3107
The Semrush office in Limassol is the warmest and sunniest of all our facilities. It was opened in 2016 and is located a 20-minute walk away from the coast.
As years passed by, the office of a few dozen employees has grown into a very solid representation of development, marketing, security, HR, and other teams.
At the CY office, we like to organize joint breakfasts and watch sunsets from the office balcony. In their free time, colleagues enjoy yachting, paddleboarding, and other water sports. Our people are full of warmth and genuine willingness to help. And our office fridge is always filled with ice cream and soft drinks.
Do you want to experience the Semrush vibe? Discover our jobs in Limassol.
Location Benefits
Flexible working day start (from 9.00 a.m. to noon)
Health insurance, Life Insurance
Unlimited PTO
Corporate events, teambuilding
Compensation for sports and hobby expenses (Employee+Family)
Training, courses, conferences (all over the world)
Corporate English classes paid by the company
Psychologist consultations
Gifts for employees
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
