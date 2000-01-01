Semrush logo
Prague

Na Hřebenech II, 1718/8, Praha, Hlavní město Praha 14000, Czech Republic
+420 228 881 691
The Semrush office in Prague was opened in 2015 by two developers, for whom it was a completely new experience. They did a great job, and today more than 100 Semrush workmates share the office space with breathtaking views of Pražský hrad – the main symbol of the Czech Republic.

The office is conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from the Pražského povstání metro station. Other benefits of the Prague office include: two kitchens filled with snacks and beverages, a fully-equipped fitness room, and, of course, our favourite morning ritual – freshly prepared breakfasts delivered every morning.

Wanna be a part of our crowd? Discover our jobs in Prague.

Location Benefits

icon-work-hours.png
Flexible working day start (from 9.00 a.m. to noon)
Hobby benefit-1.png
Hobby benefit
icon_Annual paid vacation .png
Unlimited PTO
icon_Training, courses.png
Training, courses, conferences (all over the world)
icon_Multi-sport.png
Multi-sport card (Employee+Family)
icon_Corporate English.png
Corporate English and Czech classes paid by the company
icon_Psychologist consultations.png
Psychologist consultations
icon_Corporate events.png
Corporate events, teambuilding
icon_Breakfast.png
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Gifts-1.png
Gifts for employees

