Prague
location_onNa Hřebenech II, 1718/8, Praha, Hlavní město Praha 14000, Czech Republic
The Semrush office in Prague was opened in 2015 by two developers, for whom it was a completely new experience. They did a great job, and today more than 100 Semrush workmates share the office space with breathtaking views of Pražský hrad – the main symbol of the Czech Republic.
The office is conveniently located just a 5-minute walk from the Pražského povstání metro station. Other benefits of the Prague office include: two kitchens filled with snacks and beverages, a fully-equipped fitness room, and, of course, our favourite morning ritual – freshly prepared breakfasts delivered every morning.
Location Benefits
Flexible working day start (from 9.00 a.m. to noon)
Hobby benefit
Unlimited PTO
Training, courses, conferences (all over the world)
Multi-sport card (Employee+Family)
Corporate English and Czech classes paid by the company
Psychologist consultations
Corporate events, teambuilding
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Gifts for employees
