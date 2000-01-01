In August 2020, Semrush acquired a 100% stake in the fast-growing startup Prowly.com. And so another destination, Warsaw, was added to the map of our offices.

The Prowly office was opened in 2015. It is conveniently located in a historic apartment building, five minutes from Pole Mokotowskie metro station.

Inside the building, everything is designed in a way that makes it easy for us to work and relax. We have access to a small garden and a terrace. When the weather is good we work outside in the fresh air, and sometimes we also have open-air parties.

Wanna be a part of our crowd? You’ll find a perfect match among jobs in Warsaw.