Senior Account Executive - Data Management (Solutions Sales Department)

Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Account Executive - Local Management (Solutions Sales Department) on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

117,000+ paying customers worldwide

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Drive new sales growth by proactively expanding our customer base through targeted outreach, including phone calls, emails, campaigns, and live demonstrations

Collaborate with business and engineering teams to align on aggressive sales strategies and achieve ambitious sales targets Stay sharp by attending workshops and refresher courses focused on sales and marketing techniques

Strategically plan and support new product launches and events to maximize visibility and impact

Conduct engaging product demonstrations for potential clients and stakeholders to showcase our solutions

Maintain expert-level knowledge of our product offerings to effectively address customer inquiries and objections

Develop and implement business strategies that educate clients on products and services that drive their success

Organize and facilitate training sessions for clients and team members as needed

Partner with leadership to craft and execute innovative marketing strategies that enhance our outreach

Collaborate with team members on new product rollouts, ensuring seamless integration into our sales processes

Assist with day-to-day operations and workflows within the Sales Specialist group Mentor and train new and existing client-facing team members to elevate overall performance

Liaise with stakeholders across departments to ensure alignment and support for sales initiatives Generate and analyze

Salesforce and analytics reports to inform strategy and decision-making

Work closely with management on daily operational tasks to drive results

What we’re looking for

5+ years of dynamic sales experience, with a focus on high-volume outreach

7+ years of overall professional experience

3+ years of experience in high-volume phone sales, excelling in lead generation

Quick to learn and master various tech stacks, adapting swiftly to changes

Comfortable collaborating closely with leadership

Proficient in CRM systems, digital marketing strategies, and SEO/SEM

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, including outstanding telephone etiquette

A strong growth mindset with a drive for continuous improvement

Proven experience in software sales

Not required, but a plus

Background in a digital marketing agency, Martech, or SaaS company

Experience in cold lead outreach

Familiarity with Google Analytics and marketing concepts

Experience in MarTech and an understanding of consumer behavior

If you are a motivated hunter ready to make a significant impact in our sales organization, we want to hear from you

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!