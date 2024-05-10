Communicate product plans to the company’s employees. Act as a product evangelist to build awareness and understanding of your product area

Conduct product planning with the development team. Drive product launches, including working with all relevant stakeholders

Scope and prioritize the product backlog based on business and customer impact

Gain a deep understanding of customer experience, identify and fill product gaps and generate new ideas to improve the internal customer experience

Define the product’s vision, strategy, and roadmap by ensuring that the product supports the company’s overall strategy and goals. Translate product strategy into detailed requirements and prototypes

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Owner (Melon Team) for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Who we are looking for

Experience in a Product Owner or Product Manager role for at least four years

Experience of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role

High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)

Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers

Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions

The ability to dive in and understand the new subject area

Excellent communication and presentation skills

English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level

Analytical mindset

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience in SaaS

Experience of working with bigger product alongside of other Product Owners, ability to align plans

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Melon Team is working on developing the EyeOn product. With the help of our product, users can easily keep track of competitor activities across the web. EyeOn allows you to create lists of competitors you’d like to watch. The tool tracks competitor activity and sends you weekly updates.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortable

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.