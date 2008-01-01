Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Sales Manager - Mid Market (Dallas Area, or open to relocate). on our Sales Team!

Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for a Sales Manager - Mid Market (Dallas) In this role, you’ll manage, coach, motivate, and support a sales team, engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush. Why Semrush? We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us! Some highlights of our success include: $400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue 117,000+ paying customers worldwide 1.1M+ freemium users Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others. If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you. Tasks in the role Hire, lead, coach, and support the AE team to meet and exceed revenue and other specific goals Foster a deep, data- and metrics-driven management approach to effectively lead large teams Design and implement a metric-driven approach to achieving the right sales activities to drive consistency and predictability in achieving sales excellence within your region Provide a high level of guidance, coaching, and feedback, and create learning and growth opportunities for individual team members to support professional development and strengthen skill sets Oversee continuous training for the Account Executive team to ensure strong knowledge and understanding of Semrush products and services, as well as team sales activity and techniques for successful positioning of the platform Proactively identify and implement new sales initiatives, strategies, and programs to capture key demographics and drive and optimize sales activity and processes Maintain an expert level of product knowledge to support current and potential customer questions and provide a better understanding of the tools to overcome hesitations and offer clarity to Semrush’s solutions Support the Sales Leadership team in reporting monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue goals to measure key sales activity metrics and revenue quota Submit weekly, monthly, and quarterly forecasts in a timely manner Who we are looking for Proven 5+ years of managerial experience at least and experience building a team from scratch 2+ years of proven sales experience and closing ability Highly organized and structured to drive consistent success Customer-focused to drive an exceptional customer experience Proven creative problem-solving approach and strong analytical skills Sales Methodology trained, whether it’s Sandler, Challenger, Spin, MEDDIC or others The role requires higher levels of collaboration with multiple teams. Not required, but a plus Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales SaaS or MarTech Experience Alignment with our core values: Trust , as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership , as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; Constant Changes, as we are always looking to make things better. Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.

What we’re looking for

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!