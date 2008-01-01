Senior Frontend Developer (CI Toolkit Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Frontend Developer (CI Toolkit Team).
Tasks in the role
Develop and optimize React/TypeScript applications to ensure scalability, maintainability, and high performance
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including backend engineers, designers, and product managers, to deliver high-quality solutions
Advocate for and implement best practices in frontend development, including accessibility (a11y), performance optimization, and modern UI/UX principles
Write clean, modular, and testable code, leveraging tools such as Jest, React Testing Library and other visual testing tools
Stay up to date with the latest advancements in the React ecosystem and continuously improve development processes
Who we are looking for
Solid experience of development frontend on React with a state manager like Redux
Deep understanding of modern JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML, CSS, and frontend architecture
Proficiency in package bundlers, preferably Vite
Experience with GRPC-WEB cross-service communications
Strong knowledge of writing and maintaining unit, visual, and integration tests
Strong Git proficiency and experience in collaborative development workflows
B2 level English or higher, with strong communication and teamwork skills
Not required, but a plus
Solid understanding of Agile principles and hands-on experience working within the Scrum framework
Experience with styled-components, Sass, Storybook for design system management
Experience with Chromatic for UI testing and visual regression detection
Strong understanding of accessibility (a11y) principles and best practices
Basic knowledge of backend development for better collaboration
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and Kubernetes (K8s) for frontend deployments
Experience with frameworks like Next. JS/Astro and SSR&SSG techniques
Ability to lead technical discussions and mentor junior developers
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
Our team is called Midnight and we’re a part of the Competitive Intelligence toolkit that helps our customers to track competitors' activity and enhance their marketing strategies. We’re a young team within Semrush with some fresh projects under development.
We are currently working on a Notification Center, designed to deliver valuable insights to our customers through multiple channels, ensuring they receive the most relevant updates in real time. Additionally, we are developing a new Marketing Portal, which provides users with deeper insights into our product, helping them better understand its features, benefits, and use cases.
Our team is mainly composed of 3 Full-stack developers, 2 Backend Developers, QA Engineer, Product Designer & Product Owner & Technical Owner. The profile that would take the team to the next level, though, is a dedicated frontend developer with high expertise. The team primarily works remotely, with some teammates meeting in the office once a week for collaboration.
We are a team-oriented group that values collaboration, open communication, and mutual support. We believe that great products are built by strong teams, so we actively foster a positive, inclusive, and high-energy environment. We love organizing team-building activities, sharing knowledge, and celebrating achievements together. If you're looking for a place where you can grow, contribute, and enjoy working with like-minded professionals, you’ll feel right at home with us!
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.