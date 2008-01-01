Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Content Development Strategist (Growth Marketing Team).

Tasks in the role:

Own and supervise content brief creation: Oversee the development of content briefs for the Semrush blog (and other pages on the Semrush site), ensuring each brief aligns with our content strategy, matches our brand’s voice, and addresses search intent to drive relevant organic search traffic. Conduct deep research on industry trends, competitor content, and user search intent.

Focus on information gain and originality: Act as our “information gain” specialist, making sure every brief and article has a unique perspective and demonstrates real expertise. You’ll enforce alignment with Google’s helpful content guidelines, ensuring our pieces stand out from the crowd. You may also conduct original research or other originality initiatives to elevate our content.

Research and align content with ICPs : Ensure our content strategy is aligned with the needs, challenges, and interests of our ideal customer profiles (ICPs). This includes researching audience pain points, identifying content gaps, and refining our briefs to better serve our target users.

: Collaborate with SEO and content teams : You’ll coordinate with multiple stakeholders to ensure that both SEO needs and creative standards are met

: Content editing and quality assurance: When needed, review and edit content drafts to identify structural improvements, SEO opportunities, and additional areas to add unique insights. If you have editing experience, you’ll apply it here; if not, you’ll collaborate closely with our editing team.

Identify growth opportunities : Proactively spot ways to improve our overall SEO and content approach—whether that’s capturing incremental traffic or creating new content processes that reduce costs and improve quality.

: Embrace AI and innovation: Use AI tools where possible to speed up research, enhance quality, or support writers and editors. Stay curious about new technologies, best practices, and trends in content marketing and SEO.

Who we are looking for

Experience:

At least three years of experienc e in a hands-on SEO and/or content development or strategy role. A professional degree in a related field is a plus but not a requirement.

Demonstrated success in increasing organic traffic and conversions . Ideally, you’ve worked in the SaaS space and understand how to create and optimize content for a B2B audience. Familiarity with common SaaS metrics and product-led growth strategies is a plus

Deep SEO knowledge : You stay on top of major updates, trends, and emerging best practices in SEO and content marketing (hands-on technical SEO experience is a plus).

: Passion for original, insightful content : You love reading and creating content that goes beyond “good enough.” You know how to incorporate data, expert quotes, and original perspectives to give every piece an edge.

: Proven brief and outline skills: Experience creating detailed content briefs or structural outlines for writers is essential. You can turn complex information into clear instructions that guide high-quality work.

Analytical mindset: You’re comfortable with data and can translate insights into actionable recommendations. Familiarity with Semrush or other SEO tools is highly preferred.

Creative problem-solver : Strong ability to innovate, spot gaps, and propose new ideas for making our content more unique and compelling.

Excellent communication skills : You communicate effectively in English (both written and verbal)

: Eye for detail and deadlines: You take pride in getting the small things right, and you respect deadlines and project timelines

AI enthusiasm : Comfortable experimenting with AI tools to refine processes and content, speeding up production without compromising quality

: Taking and giving feedback: Ability to take feedback and make changes as needed. But also the ability to give feedback and follow up on new processes and initiatives to ensure they are carried out correctly.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you if:

You meet (most of) the above criteria!

You have experience in editing or proofreading content (not mandatory)

You have a professional network of content creators

You have additional experience in other marketing areas aside from SEO (like CRO, PPC, and SMM)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!