We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Product Marketing Manager (Datos Team).

Tasks in the role

Develop and execute comprehensive GTM plans for new product launches and feature updates

Define and refine product positioning, messaging, and value propositions, ensuring alignment with market needs and customer insights

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to inform product strategy and GTM initiatives

Be the main POC to collaborate with Product and Sales teams to develop compelling sales enablement materials, including presentations, demos, and training resources, with the help of our Content Marketing Manager

Analyze GTM performance metrics and provide actionable insights to optimize future initiatives

Lead the development and execution of comprehensive GTM strategies, ensuring alignment with overall business objectives

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define target audiences, develop effective marketing campaigns, and optimize sales processes

Monitor and analyze market trends and customer feedback to identify opportunities for GTM optimization

Work closely with the Content Marketing Manager to ensure Product content is aligned with the overall GTM strategy

Work independently and proactively to drive projects to completion

Proactively identify and resolve cross-functional communication and process bottlenecks

Mentor and guide other team members, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement

Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders across the organization

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field

Proven experience in product marketing and GTM execution, preferably in a B2B DaaS, data SaaS or technology environment

Strong understanding of product lifecycle management and GTM best practices

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills. We really value and protect a healthy and positive working environment!

Proficiency in project management tools (e. G. , ClickUp, Jira)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and thrive in a fast-paced, remote, and dynamic environment

Experience in creating and implementing internal processes

Ideally based in Europe/CET or ET time zones



A bit about the team

Datos, a Semrush Company, is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy to understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust, and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.



Official Datos website - https://datos.live/

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!