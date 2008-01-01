Lead AI Engineer (IT Division)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Lead the design, development, and deployment of AI models and machine learning pipelines

Architect end-to-end AI solutions, from data collection to model deployment and monitoring

Develop and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), computer vision models, and predictive analytics applications

Optimize AI models for efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in production environments

Work with big data technologies to preprocess and analyze large datasets for AI applications

Oversee AI automation, prompt engineering, and integration of AI tools into business operations

Collaborate with product, engineering, and business teams to ensure AI models meet business goals

Stay ahead of advancements in AI, deep learning, NLP, reinforcement learning, and generative AI

Ensure ethical AI practices, bias mitigation, and compliance with AI governance policies

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in AI, machine learning, or deep-learning engineering

Expertise in Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, LangChain, Hugging Face, and ML frameworks

Strong knowledge of LLMs, NLP, computer vision, and generative AI models

Experience deploying AI models using MLOps, Docker, Kubernetes, and cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, or Azure)

Proficiency in big data processing (Spark, Hadoop) and database management (SQL, NoSQL)

Strong understanding of LLM fine-tuning, prompt engineering, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), and embeddings

Leadership experience in managing AI projects and mentoring junior engineers

Ability to optimize AI models for speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency in production

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a business-oriented mindset

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

