Lead AI Engineer (IT Division)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Lead AI Engineer (IT Division).
Tasks in the role
Lead the design, development, and deployment of AI models and machine learning pipelines
Architect end-to-end AI solutions, from data collection to model deployment and monitoring
Develop and fine-tune large language models (LLMs), computer vision models, and predictive analytics applications
Optimize AI models for efficiency, accuracy, and scalability in production environments
Work with big data technologies to preprocess and analyze large datasets for AI applications
Oversee AI automation, prompt engineering, and integration of AI tools into business operations
Collaborate with product, engineering, and business teams to ensure AI models meet business goals
Stay ahead of advancements in AI, deep learning, NLP, reinforcement learning, and generative AI
Ensure ethical AI practices, bias mitigation, and compliance with AI governance policies
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in AI, machine learning, or deep-learning engineering
Expertise in Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch, LangChain, Hugging Face, and ML frameworks
Strong knowledge of LLMs, NLP, computer vision, and generative AI models
Experience deploying AI models using MLOps, Docker, Kubernetes, and cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, or Azure)
Proficiency in big data processing (Spark, Hadoop) and database management (SQL, NoSQL)
Strong understanding of LLM fine-tuning, prompt engineering, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), and embeddings
Leadership experience in managing AI projects and mentoring junior engineers
Ability to optimize AI models for speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency in production
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a business-oriented mindset
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Unlimited PTO
Health insurance
Travel insurance
Flexible working hours
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Corporate events, teambuildings
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.