We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Global Benefits Director (Compensation and Benefits Team).

Tasks in the role

As the Global Benefits Director , you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and managing comprehensive benefits programs for our employees worldwide. This position requires strategic thinking, strong leadership skills, collaboration and partnership, and a deep understanding of global benefits trends and regulations. You will collaborate closely with HR business partners, HR COEs, operational leadership, finance, legal, and other stakeholders to ensure that our benefits offerings align with the company's goals and support the well-being of our diverse workforce.

Benefits Strategy and Planning:

Develop and execute global, regional, and local benefits strategies that support the company's business and financial objectives and enhance employee satisfaction and retention

Stay informed about industry best practices, emerging trends, and regulatory changes related to benefits programs

Conduct regular benchmarking analyses to evaluate the competitiveness of our benefits offerings and recommend adjustments as needed

Monitor, present, and make recommendations regarding the use of the HR benefits budget.

Benefits Program Management:

Oversee all aspects of the company's benefits programs, including health and wellness, insurance, flexible spending accounts, and other voluntary benefits

Ensure seamless integration of benefits with the company’s HRIS, payroll, and other reporting systems

Collaborate with internal and external partners to design, implement, and administer benefit plans that meet the needs of employees across different regions and cultures

Ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations governing benefits programs in each country where the company operates

Vendor Management:

Manage relationships with benefits vendors, including insurers, brokers, consultants, and third-party administrators

Negotiate contracts, evaluate vendor performance, and ensure that service levels and cost targets are met

Communication and Employee Education:

Develop and execute communication strategies to educate employees about available benefits options, enrollment processes, and other relevant information Coordinate with HR and internal communications teams to create engaging, informative materials, such as benefit guides, presentations, and online resources

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Utilize data analytics tools and techniques to track key metrics related to benefits utilization, costs, and employee satisfaction

Generate regular reports and dashboards to provide insights to senior leadership and support decision-making

Leadership and Team Management:

Lead and develop other benefits professionals, providing coaching, guidance, and performance feedback

Foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment that encourages innovation, continuous improvement, and learning

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field; advanced degree preferred

10+ years of experience in benefits program management and administration, with at least 5 years in a global or multinational organization

In-depth knowledge of global benefits regulations, compliance requirements, and market trends

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven recommendations

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to diverse audiences, including senior management

Demonstrated leadership abilities, including experience managing teams and driving results in a fast-paced environment

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

