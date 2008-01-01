Director of Product - Enterprise Platform (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Product (Enterprise Solutions Unit).
Tasks in the role
Define and articulate the vision and roadmap across the enterprise platform, aligned with overall business objectives
Identify market opportunities, customer needs, and competitive differentiation to inform product strategy
Collaborate with other product teams to ensure seamless integration with existing Semrush products
Drive the entire product lifecycle from ideation, design, and development to launch and iteration
Develop and manage product requirements, prioritizing features based on impact, feasibility, and alignment with platform goals
Partner with engineering, design, marketing, and other teams to ensure alignment and successful execution
Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, communicating product vision, priorities, and progress effectively
Establish metrics to measure product success and inform future iterations
Conduct user research, analyze data, and gather feedback to continuously improve the product
Lead a team of product managers, including performance management and employee development
Prepare and update headcount plan in collaboration with our Enterprise Solutions Unit Executive and our VP of Engineering
Who we are looking for
10+ years of product management experience in the B2B SaaS industry
5+ years of people management experience
Domain experience, ideally inclusive of Digital Marketing/SEO
Experience in tech startups/fast-growing business
Strong verbal communication and written skills in English
Client-facing experience with empathy and passion for helping customers
Comfortable with large datasets and data-science-driven product development
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.