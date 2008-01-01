Director of Product - Enterprise Platform (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Head of Product (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

Define and articulate the vision and roadmap across the enterprise platform, aligned with overall business objectives

Identify market opportunities, customer needs, and competitive differentiation to inform product strategy

Collaborate with other product teams to ensure seamless integration with existing Semrush products

Drive the entire product lifecycle from ideation, design, and development to launch and iteration

Develop and manage product requirements, prioritizing features based on impact, feasibility, and alignment with platform goals

Partner with engineering, design, marketing, and other teams to ensure alignment and successful execution

Serve as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, communicating product vision, priorities, and progress effectively

Establish metrics to measure product success and inform future iterations

Conduct user research, analyze data, and gather feedback to continuously improve the product

Lead a team of product managers, including performance management and employee development

Prepare and update headcount plan in collaboration with our Enterprise Solutions Unit Executive and our VP of Engineering

Who we are looking for

10+ years of product management experience in the B2B SaaS industry

5+ years of people management experience

Domain experience, ideally inclusive of Digital Marketing/SEO

Experience in tech startups/fast-growing business

Strong verbal communication and written skills in English

Client-facing experience with empathy and passion for helping customers

Comfortable with large datasets and data-science-driven product development

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!