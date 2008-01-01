Manager, Digital Customer Success (Digital Customer Success Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Manager, Digital Customer Success for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
A bit about the team
Our Manager for Digital Customer Success is an instrumental part of our growth and will be responsible for our customer success programs through digital engagement channels like Intercom, email campaigns, in-app messaging, and other automation tools. You’ll play a key role in helping new and existing customers achieve value at scale through proactive, tech-enabled touchpoints — with a focus on optimizing digital journeys engagement metrics, driving success outcomes (activation, retention, and expansion), and measuring program performance (efficiency, reach, and ROI of digital initiatives).
You will drive efficient, high-impact customer engagement through automation, digital programs, and tech-enabled interactions to maximize adoption, retention, and expansion at scale.
Onboarding & Adoption:Ensure seamless onboarding and early value realization.
Retention & Expansion: Use scale engagement and automation and digital campaigns to improve retention and growth.
Customer Health Monitoring: Track usage and health scores to trigger interventions.
Digital-First Support: Scale self-service resources
Lifecycle Programs: Automate engagement for renewals, advocacy, and long-term success.
Tasks in the role
Digital Customer Engagement: Own and execute scale customer success strategies across digital channels including Intercom, email, in-app messaging, and lifecycle automation
Onboarding & Adoption Campaigns : Design and optimize onboarding journeys that guide new users to activation and early value realization through segmented approach
Content & Messaging: Collaborate cross-functionally (e. G. Product Marketing, marketing, Customer Education, and CS leadership) to create high-impact content that supports self-serve success and drives product adoption
Automation & Lifecycle Management: Build and manage automated customer journeys across key lifecycle stages (onboarding, activation, expansion, renewal) tailored by segment, behavior, and engagement signals
Data-Driven Optimization: Track and report on performance of all digital CS initiatives — including email open/click rates, Intercom engagement, checklist completions, and retention metrics. Use these insights to continuously optimize digital touchpoints
Customer Advocacy at Scale: Leverage usage data and customer behavior to identify friction points and recommend improvements to the product and onboarding experience
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work with Product, Marketing, Sales, and CS teams to align messaging and improve the end-to-end digital customer journey
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.