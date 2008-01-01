Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Fullstack Developer (Avocado Team).

Tasks in the role

Writing clean, maintainable, well-tested code—frontend and backend

Participating in planning, code reviews, and architectural discussion

Deploying features and monitoring service stability

Troubleshooting and investigating bugs

Supporting other teams as they interact with the App Center platform

You’ll be working on tasks related to the App Center’s marketplace, app billing, SDKs and APIs provided to external developers, and the visual representation of apps within the App Center

Who we are looking for

4+ years of experience as a Software Engineer

Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript with advanced experience in modern frontend development and concepts like async programming, closures, types, and ES6+

Deep understanding of HTML5 and CSS3, including responsive and accessible design principles

Experience with Python or another backend language

Hands-on experience with React and component-based architecture

Product-oriented thinking and attention to design details

A proactive, independent approach to problem-solving

Clear communication and an ownership mindset

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Node.js

API design and development experience

Experience working with billing systems and with iframe

Curiosity and willingness to learn new technologies

Contributions to open-source projects

Personal side-projects built from scratch

Mentoring or onboarding experience

Interest in tech talks, blogging, or internal knowledge sharing

If you’re someone who enjoys building platforms, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and solving real user problems—we’d love to meet you

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We’re the Avocado Team, and we’re building App Center—an internal marketplace for third-party applications within the Semrush ecosystem. This platform lives at the intersection of product and infrastructure. It offers a seamless integration experience for external developers, complete with robust APIs, SDKs, and extensive documentation.

Our mission is to create a scalable, user-friendly platform that simplifies the development, integration, and discovery of third-party apps inside Semrush. The product is actively growing, and we’re looking for an experienced Fullstack Developer who’s passionate about building great tools, cares deeply about user experience, and treats programming languages as tools for solving real problems.

Our team includes a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, three Fullstack Developers, a QA Engineer, a UI Designer, and a UX Designer.

Tech Stack:

Backend: Python, Aiohttp, gRPC, SQLAlchemy, Alembic, PostgreSQL, Pytest, Nginx

Frontend: React, TypeScript, CSS Modules, Webpack, Jest

DevOps & Observability: GitLab CI, Docker Compose, Kubernetes, Sentry, Splunk, Prometheus

AI: Cursor, Github Copilot, ChatGPT

We’re flexible about tools—the team picks what works best. We experiment, evolve, and retire technologies as needed.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!