Senior Data Scientist (Sugar Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Scientist (Sugar Team).
Tasks in the role
These are some examples of projects/tasks that the DS Team has implemented:
Keyword search volumes: A metric that shows how many times people search a specific keyword in search engines
Personal keyword difficulty: A personalized evaluation of how difficult it is to promote a specific domain for a particular keyword
Keyword search intent: Goals that users pursue when they make a request in a search engine
Authority score: An indicator of the quantity and quality of a backlink profile
Who we are looking for
3+ years of experience as a DS/MLE
Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra
High proficiency in Python and ML stack
Hands-on experience working with LLMs
Knowledge of SQL
Not required, but a plus
Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents
Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production
Experience with DVC
Experience with GitLab CI
Experience with GCP and Vertex AI
Experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow
Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)
Reproducible research
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
We are a data science team responsible for supporting teams working in the SEO domain. We create internal services using machine learning, based on which other teams implement new products. Our team includes a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, 2 Data Scientists, and 1 ML Engineer. Due to internal team changes we are looking for a Data Scientist to join our team.
Our stack:
Google Cloud Platform
Data Storage: ClickHouse, CloudSQL
Language: Python
Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, DVC, FastAPI, Catboost, Pandas
LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Carmen Sánchez de Muniáin Muro
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.