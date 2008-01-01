Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

We're hiring for Contract Specialist (Docflow Team).

Tasks in the role

Manage the end-to-end contract lifecycle, including intake, supporting the sourcing team during negotiations, execution, and amendments

Leverage our Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system, serving as a key point of contact and subject matter expert

Support the definition and implementation of efficient contract approval workflows within the CLM system

Collaborate closely with our legal team to ensure contracts comply with legal requirements and company policies

Support the management of our vendor registration database and intake, ensuring data accuracy and an efficient registration process

Track key contractual obligations, milestones, and expiration dates within the CLM

Generate reports and insights from both the CLM system and the vendor registration database

Serve as a liaison between procurement, legal, and other internal stakeholders on contract-related matters

Provide training and support to team members on the use of the CLM system, intake, and contract management processes

Maintain organized contract records and vendor information

Assist in audits and compliance checks by providing necessary contract documentation and insights

Who we are looking for

1-2 years of experience in contract management or a related document workflow-related role

Familiarity with contract terms and conditions and a basic understanding of contract law principles

Experience working with legal stakeholders in the review and negotiation of contracts

Hands-on experience using Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) systems

Understanding of contract approval workflows

Experience managing or contributing to a vendor registration process or database is a plus

Proficiency in data analysis and reporting, especially as it relates to using CLM systems and in Excel

Strong organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!