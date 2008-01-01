Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Scale Customer Success Manager (German Speaker).

Tasks in the role

Customer Retention through Scalable Value: Focus on delivering consistent value to a large portfolio of customers by driving proactive touchpoints, automation strategies, and adoption campaigns. Ensure customers experience ongoing value from Semrush to naturally drive retention and reduce churn.

Customer Relationship at Scale: Engage with multiple stakeholders across accounts through one-to-many strategies such as webinars, email journeys, and community-led initiatives. Promote usage expansion and deepen relationships without relying on high-touch models.

Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance.

Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industries, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.

Deliver Best In Class Onboarding & Implementation: Execute consistent & efficient onboarding for new customers while simplifying the process where possible. Hosting online educational events.

Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customers’ unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades.

Who we are looking for

2-3+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a similar customer-facing role in a SaaS or MarTech environment, ideally with exposure to a scaled or tech-touch model.

Proven ability to manage a large and diverse book of customers using data, segmentation, and scalable engagement strategies.

Experience in driving product adoption and aligning customer needs with product capabilities to maximize value and retention.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with confidence in delivering value through online webinars, product demos, and customer education content.

Familiarity with digital marketing concepts such as SEO, SEM, content strategy, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation tools.

Strong written communication skills, with the ability to simplify complex ideas and tailor messaging for different customer personas.

Comfortable collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Product, and Marketing to surface expansion opportunities and drive qualified leads from your portfolio.

Fluent in English and German.

Not required, but a plus

Passion for MarTech and customer relationship

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Maximize customer adoption, retention, and expansion through data-driven, tech-enabled engagement at scale.

Onboarding & Adoption: Guide customers to early value realization, at scale, in one-to-many format

Proactive Engagement: Use data to identify risks and drive timely outreach

Retention & Growth: Improve renewals and expansion through automation and digital touchpoints

Lifecycle Management: Deploy scale engagement across key customer milestones

Hosting Online Workshops: Educate and enable customers through our Customer Workshops events

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!