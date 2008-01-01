Hi there!

Tasks in the role

You will be joining Prowly, a SAAS business unit with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories.

In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.

Before you read about the brand new Backend Developer role - take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces.

🚀 What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.

This is our Backend Developer role, for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

You will:

Develop or co-develop software to implement new, modify and maintenance of current Prowly features

Performing tasks based on agile project methodology in collaboration with other members of the product team

Taking care of the quality of delivered solutions in terms of code quality, ease of testing and debugging, performance and architecture

Manual and automatic testing of own solutions

Create documentation of the developed software

Monitoring and optimization of the platform's operation

Checking solutions prepared by other developers in terms of code quality and software architecture

Reporting the progress of performed tasks and working time devoted to commissioned tasks

Presenting delivered solutions at internal company meetings

Who we are looking for

At least 3+ years of commercial Ruby (On-Rails) backend experience

Solid experience of PostgreSQL, ClickHouse and\or other relational databases

Good understanding of Docker ideally with Kubernetes in GCP environment

Polish and English speaker with strong B1-B2 level being the minimum in both languages

Good communicator, team player with ownership mindset ready to work in a supportive fast-paced environment

Nice to have:

Experience with Python development

Experience with TypeScript

What we offer:

Working system based on trust

Competitive salary - Potential to earn up to 25,000 PLN gross.

Flexi Benefit - 2500 PLN gross allowance that can be used in a cafeteria system to spend on what is most valuable to you

Hiring on a B2B basis is optional

100% remote work (offices in Warsaw and Łódź are available)

Flexible hours (depending on the role & team)

Trust Paid Time Off - Take extra paid time off when you need it, beyond the allocated number of days

Mental Health Program (private support sessions PL/EN with therapists/psychologists)

Additional payment for benefits such as Multisport and Inter Polska - Health Insurance

The opportunity to influence the product and company strategy; we value input from our employees.

Educational budget

English language course conducted by native speakers

A dedicated Buddy who will support you in the first months of work, as well as onboarding meetings with all departments

Annual Retreat Event and team building activities

Referral Program (Recommend a person that can be suitable for a role and receive a bonus)

Prowly, part of Semrush, is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our policy is clear: there shall be no discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, race, religion or belief, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnership, pregnancy/maternity, or sexual orientation.

We are an inclusive organization and actively promote equality of opportunity for all with the right mix of talent, skills and potential. We welcome all applications from a wide range of candidates. Selection for roles will be based on individual merit alone.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

