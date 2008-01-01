Backend Developer
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Backend Developer.
Tasks in the role
You will be joining Prowly, a SAAS business unit with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories.
In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.
Before you read about the brand new Backend Developer role - take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces.
🚀 What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.
This is our Backend Developer role, for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
You will:
Develop or co-develop software to implement new, modify and maintenance of current Prowly features
Performing tasks based on agile project methodology in collaboration with other members of the product team
Taking care of the quality of delivered solutions in terms of code quality, ease of testing and debugging, performance and architecture
Manual and automatic testing of own solutions
Create documentation of the developed software
Monitoring and optimization of the platform's operation
Checking solutions prepared by other developers in terms of code quality and software architecture
Reporting the progress of performed tasks and working time devoted to commissioned tasks
Presenting delivered solutions at internal company meetings
Who we are looking for
At least 3+ years of commercial Ruby (On-Rails) backend experience
Solid experience of PostgreSQL, ClickHouse and\or other relational databases
Good understanding of Docker ideally with Kubernetes in GCP environment
Polish and English speaker with strong B1-B2 level being the minimum in both languages
Good communicator, team player with ownership mindset ready to work in a supportive fast-paced environment
Nice to have:
Experience with Python development
Experience with TypeScript
What we offer:
Working system based on trust
Competitive salary - Potential to earn up to 25,000 PLN gross.
Flexi Benefit - 2500 PLN gross allowance that can be used in a cafeteria system to spend on what is most valuable to you
Hiring on a B2B basis is optional
100% remote work (offices in Warsaw and Łódź are available)
Flexible hours (depending on the role & team)
Trust Paid Time Off - Take extra paid time off when you need it, beyond the allocated number of days
Mental Health Program (private support sessions PL/EN with therapists/psychologists)
Additional payment for benefits such as Multisport and Inter Polska - Health Insurance
The opportunity to influence the product and company strategy; we value input from our employees.
Educational budget
English language course conducted by native speakers
A dedicated Buddy who will support you in the first months of work, as well as onboarding meetings with all departments
Annual Retreat Event and team building activities
Referral Program (Recommend a person that can be suitable for a role and receive a bonus)
Prowly, part of Semrush, is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Our policy is clear: there shall be no discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, race, religion or belief, gender reassignment, marriage/civil partnership, pregnancy/maternity, or sexual orientation.
We are an inclusive organization and actively promote equality of opportunity for all with the right mix of talent, skills and potential. We welcome all applications from a wide range of candidates. Selection for roles will be based on individual merit alone.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.