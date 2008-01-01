Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for QA Engineer (Prowly Development Team).

Tasks in the role

Prowly is a SAAS company with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories. In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.

Before you read about the brand new role of QA Engineer - just take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces 🚀

What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.

👉🏻 Responsibilities:

Verification of the correct operation of software created by programmers by conducting manual and automatic tests

Creation of automatic tests, protecting the software against regression errors

Preparing software versions ready for publication in the test and production environment

Reporting bugs

Development of test documentation, e.g. scripts and test scenarios

Cooperation with members of the programming team and people responsible for defining the requirements for the software

Work closely with developers and product managers to ensure that test strategies align with project goals and business requirements

Taking care of the quality of delivered solutions also through, inter alia, risk analysis and task prioritization

Who we are looking for

4+ years of experience in software testing (mainly web applications)

Proficiency in manual and automated testing (we use Playwright and Ghost Inspector)

Knowledge of git and CI/CD tools (e.g., GitLab, GitHub)

Experience in creating test scenarios in Gherkin syntax

Not required, but a plus

Familiarity with performance and security testing (e.g. Burp Suite)

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., GCP, AWS, Azure)

Understanding of API testing tools (e.g., Postman, httpie, Insomnia)

Basic knowledge of databases and SQL

Experience with A11y

Experience in using AI/LLMs

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

