QA Engineer (Prowly Development Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for QA Engineer (Prowly Development Team).
Tasks in the role
Prowly is a SAAS company with over 10 years of experience, creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories. In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest mar-tech companies in the world.
Before you read about the brand new role of QA Engineer - just take a look at our Culture Book and see what makes us different from other workplaces 🚀
What is more, we can officially call ourselves Dream Employer of 2023 as we were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.
👉🏻 Responsibilities:
Verification of the correct operation of software created by programmers by conducting manual and automatic tests
Creation of automatic tests, protecting the software against regression errors
Preparing software versions ready for publication in the test and production environment
Reporting bugs
Development of test documentation, e.g. scripts and test scenarios
Cooperation with members of the programming team and people responsible for defining the requirements for the software
Work closely with developers and product managers to ensure that test strategies align with project goals and business requirements
Taking care of the quality of delivered solutions also through, inter alia, risk analysis and task prioritization
Who we are looking for
4+ years of experience in software testing (mainly web applications)
Proficiency in manual and automated testing (we use Playwright and Ghost Inspector)
Knowledge of git and CI/CD tools (e.g., GitLab, GitHub)
Experience in creating test scenarios in Gherkin syntax
Not required, but a plus
Familiarity with performance and security testing (e.g. Burp Suite)
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., GCP, AWS, Azure)
Understanding of API testing tools (e.g., Postman, httpie, Insomnia)
Basic knowledge of databases and SQL
Experience with A11y
Experience in using AI/LLMs
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Unlimited PTO
Flexible working hours
Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing
Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card
Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)
B2B contract is also an option
Employee Referral Program
Buddy Program
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Stanislav Matrosov
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.