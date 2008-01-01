Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Data Engineer.

Tasks in the role

Design and develop robust data services in Python

Handle and integrate various data sources (data lakes) to create fast and reliable data services for consumption by backend systems

Decide what datastore is best for the upcoming use case

Collaborate with backend engineers to optimize query performance and data access patterns

Keep the costs within defined limits by choosing the right platform to store and query data

Distinguish between hot and cold data as well as facing the decision whether to use a managed service or do it by ourselves to have better control

Who we are looking for

A full-time professional with demonstrated Python backend development experience

Strong knowledge of relational and non-relational database systems, preferable PostgreSQL, BigQuery, Redis

Backend experience with FastAPI and Celery

Big Data experience is a plus

Experience working with containerized services (Docker), Kubernetes is a plus

Knowledge of data-caching solutions (Redis, Memcache)

Experience in scaling data-stores in multiple dimensions (number of concurrent requests and amount of data)

Experience with cloud-native environments (GCP strong plus)

Exposure to monitoring, logging, and tracing tools is a plus - Splunk, Sentry, Grafana

Agile mindset with experience in Scrum and/or Kanban workflows

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!