Director Enterprise Customer Onboarding and Product Adoption (Strategic Customer Success)
The Director Enterprise Customer Onboarding and Product Adoption will lead the end-to-end onboarding experience and product adoption strategy for Semrush’s Enterprise Platform customers. This role is accountable for optimizing and standardizing time to value (TTV), ensuring seamless multi-product integration into customer workflows, and driving early and sustained product success.
As a strategic and hands-on leader, you will oversee a global team, partner cross-functionally with Sales, Product, Analytics, and Customer Success, and leverage data and AI-driven tools to continuously improve customer onboarding, product activation, and retention outcomes. You are operationally sharp, have strong technical acumen and leverage process to execute against company and customer objectives.
Enterprise Onboarding Strategy: Design and scale an enterprise-grade onboarding framework that supports complex, multi-product adoption aligned with customer goals.
Accelerate Time to Value: Drive measurable outcomes by reducing TTV, increasing product utilization, and ensuring value realization early in the customer lifecycle.
Establish best-in-class processes to enhance operational efficiency and ensure scalable growth.
Customer-Centric Execution: Ensure every onboarding touchpoint delivers a world-class customer experience and sets the foundation for long-term partnership and retention.
Cross-Functional Orchestration: Collaborate with Product, Sales, and Customer Success teams to drive joint accountability and unified execution across the customer journey.
Enablement & Playbooks: Partner with CS Enablement to create, refine, and scale onboarding playbooks and product adoption best practices that support repeatable excellence.
Team Leadership & Development: Lead and grow a high-performing, globally distributed team. Foster a culture of accountability, customer obsession, and data-driven decision-making.
Operational Excellence: Implement metrics and capacity planning to optimize productivity, quality of delivery, and resource allocation across regions and functions.
Analytics & Continuous Optimization: Leverage data insights to monitor onboarding health, inform strategy, and continuously improve onboarding and adoption workflows.
Executive Reporting: Own reporting on onboarding KPIs, including TTV, adoption rates, satisfaction scores, and early churn indicators — delivering actionable insights to executive stakeholders.
Lauren Fahy
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.