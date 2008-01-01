Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Director of Product Operations (Product Tech Division).

Tasks in the role

Bring order to chaos! Lead the charge in standardizing and optimizing how we plan roadmaps, execute release trains, and keep things running like a well-oiled machine.

Be the ultimate team connector, ensuring cross-functional initiatives are aligned, on track, and delivered like clockwork.

Love data? You’ll build systems that not only track and report key metrics but also sound the alarm when something’s off—because surprises are for birthday parties, not business metrics.

Turn data into storytelling gold, providing insights that help executives and product leaders make smarter, bolder decisions.

Add some financial wizardry to our decision-making by developing processes that reveal how business moves impact development costs.

Spot inefficiencies like a pro detective and craft solutions that save resources, cut costs, and boost productivity.

Embrace your inner tech enthusiast by introducing AI tools that make our workflows smarter, faster, and just plain cooler.

Become the voice of the customer by centralizing feedback and making sure those golden nuggets of insight actually influence what we build.

Help us understand what users want (even when they don’t know it themselves) by leading research efforts that inspire great products.

Create a knowledge hub so useful that people might just bookmark it as their homepage. Training, best practices, documentation—everything a team could dream of!

Who we are looking for

10+ years of experience, with at least 5 years in leading or scaling the Product Operations function or a similar function (e.g., program management, operations leadership).

Strong track record of optimizing product development processes and delivering cross-functional projects.

Proficiency in leveraging data for decision-making, including experience with analytics tools (e.g., Tableau, Looker) and creating dashboards.

Knowledge of modern AI technologies and their potential for product development.

Comfortable assessing and implementing new technologies to improve efficiency.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Strong communication and storytelling skills, with experience presenting to executives and managing high-stakes projects.

Strong leadership and team management capabilities, focusing on mentorship and talent development.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

