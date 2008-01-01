Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Demand Generation Business Analyst.

Tasks in the role

Own the creation, maintenance, and optimization of demand generation reports and dashboards.

Analyze marketing campaign performance and uncover actionable insights to improve channel efficiency and pipeline contribution.

Refine and operationalize attribution models to better understand the impact of multi-touch campaigns.

Identify funnel drop-offs, performance gaps, and optimization opportunities across paid and organic channels.

Partner with demand generation, product marketing, and RevOps to ensure unified tracking and measurement.

Pull, clean, and synthesize data from platforms like Salesforce, Marketo, Google Ads, LinkedIn, and GA4.

Standardize UTM tracking and campaign naming conventions across platforms.

Support quarterly and annual planning with data-driven insights and performance forecasts.

Monitor lead scoring, engagement trends, and buyer journeys across segments and personas.

Who we are looking for

3–6 years of experience in demand generation analytics, marketing operations, or revenue marketing.

Proficiency with CRM (Salesforce), MAP (Marketo or HubSpot), and analytics tools (Looker, Tableau, Power BI).

Solid understanding of B2B marketing funnels, lead lifecycle tracking, and pipeline metrics.

Advanced Excel/Google Sheets skills; SQL familiarity is a strong plus.

Strong analytical mindset with an ability to interpret complex data and translate it into actionable marketing recommendations.

Exceptional communication and collaboration skills; comfortable working across marketing, sales, and RevOps.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are Data-Driven: You are passionate about data and analytics and uses them to track progress, change trends and build strategies

You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement.

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!