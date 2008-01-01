Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Digital Strategist on our Sales Team!

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

117,000+ paying customers worldwide

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Enabling Sales Teams:

Strategic Partnerships: Collaborate closely with Sales Enablement and lead Competitor Intelligence to increase win rates and streamline new employee onboarding.

Training Excellence: Develop comprehensive training materials and programs that accelerate the ramp-up time for new sales representatives.

Upsell Mastery: Create targeted materials supporting common use cases to enhance upsells, renewals, and new business.

Go-to-Market (GTM) Empowerment: Train the GTM team on the competitor landscape and equip them to effectively sell Semrush’s value across our entire product of suites (e.g. AdClarity, Datos, Insights24 etc).

Success Metrics: Providing thought leadership to customers (e.g. your perspective on an industry or something topical like AI), supporting large MRR deals, and being hands-on (e.g. demonstrating a product/feature, enhancing presentations etc)

Revenue Impact:

Customer Insights: Engage with key customers to identify top 5% ARR insights.

Messaging Refinement: Partner with Product Marketing to ensure product messaging and positioning is consumer centric Effectiveness Measurement: Being involved with the right strategic customers at the right time, networking and building relationships through the entire GTM department

Customer Understanding:

Voice of Customer (VoC): Enhance customer understanding through VoC initiatives.

Churn Insights: Analyze churn rates and win rates to inform internal VoC programs.

Actionable Feedback: Engage with top 5% ARR customers for feedback and actionable insights.

Product Development Influence:

Insight-Driven Roadmap: Influence product development using customer and market insights.

Collaboration: Develop strong relationships with the Product team to impact the product roadmap.

Success Metric: Percentage of the product roadmap specifically influenced by your input.

Feature Adoption:

Feature Advocacy: Use your industry knowledge to provide best practices for colleagues in demos, thought leadership in presentations, and industry expertise. Collaborate with Sales Enablement and Product Education teams to promote feature value.

Churn Reduction: Implement strategies to reduce churn rate through increased feature adoption.

Metrics Integration: Integrate relevant metrics and research within Semrush to enhance product marketing strategies.

What we’re looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Product Management, Product Marketing, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Passion for digital marketing

Strong ability to manage by influence

Proven track record driving customer engagement and marketplace impact.

Impeccable communication and presentation skills.

Deep understanding of Semrush products and the competitive landscape.

Ability to connect with customers and internal teams.

Passion for evangelizing Semrush’s mission and values.

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!