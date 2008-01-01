Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior QA Engineer (Nexus Team).

Tasks in the role

Automated Tests: Maintain existing automated tests and their framework, support and cover new features with automated tests

QA Processes: Drive quality assurance processes in the team, including review of unit-tests, automations of workflows, and adapting new testing best practices

Manual Testing: Perform manual testing, primarily focusing on back-end systems

Documentation and Collaboration: Create and maintain necessary documentation. Work closely with Product Owner and Technical Owner to refine project requirements. Assist in gathering analytics and collaborate effectively with external teams

Technical Assistance: Help internal users with our team's product issues through thorough investigations, discussions and clarifications

Who we are looking for

3+ years of QA experience. 2+ years of QA automation experience

Experience in API Test Automation on Java or other JVM languages

Basic knowledge of load testing techniques and tools, security best practices and PII processing

Understanding of web stack and client-server applications, including knowledge of HTTP, RESTful APIs, and browser debugging tools

Experience with relational and NoSQL databases

Basic Linux skills, including bash scripting

Ability to communicate in English for documentation and meetings

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you:

Understanding of and experience with gRPC.

Practical experience with Kubernetes, including configuring testing infrastructure and related activities (e.g. Docker, CI/CD pipelines, IaC, etc.)

Understanding of main programming concepts, guidelines, and patterns (e.g. Clean Architecture)

Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and a fast-paced environment

Experience in automating UI tests

Technologies we use

Java / Kotlin for test automation; services are developed in Go

Selenide, Playwright, OkHttp, grpc-java, TestNG, JUnit 5, Maven, Gradle

Allure TestOps as a test management system

K6 for load testing

Front End: React, TypeScript

Spanner, Redis, ClickHouse, MySQL, PubSub

Kubernetes (Google Cloud), Docker, Terraform and Gitlab CI

Prometheus, Grafana, Opsgenie

A bit about the team

The Nexus Team is responsible for customer data management in Semrush: authorization and user profiles, handling user data, assets storage, service-to-service access to data. This team oversees all implementations for the items regarding data protection & privacy regulations and personal dashboard of Semrush users.

As the team responsible for the user data governance, it is focused on everything we do to ensure data is secure, private, accurate, available, and usable. It includes the actions people must take, the processes they must follow, and the technology that supports them throughout the user data life cycle.

You'll have the chance to meet the team during the interview process, but here's a quick overview:



Critical Service Provision: Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams

New Architecture Development: We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end-users

External Clients Focus: One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected

In-House Support: For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data

Continuous Improvement: We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness

Open Feedback Culture: We actively share constructive feedback and are open to receiving it, believing in the power of transparent communication

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!