Middle Market Customer Success Manager (US Markets)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Middle Market Customer Success Manager (US Markets).
Tasks in the role
Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by closely managing your renewal pipeline and ensuring customers see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Work with the Marketing team to identify effective messaging for smaller accounts in your book with an eye on growing them. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations
Relationship Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, with an emphasis on deepening the overall contact list. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact
Renewal Pipeline Management: Manage a meaningful pipeline of critical high growth potential customers to ensure optimal retention rates. Emphasize TCV and long-term partnership with a focus on delivering unique customer experiences and value.
Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance
Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.
Deliver Best In Class Onboarding & Implementation: Execute consistent & efficient onboarding for new customers while simplifying the process where possible. Deliver unique insights at each customer touch point to advance the Semrush mission of enhancing the marketing acumen of all customers
Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customer’s unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades
Who we are looking for
3-5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space.
Strong pipeline management skills, allowing you to easily deliver renewals ahead of schedule.
Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority.
Proven experience in relationship management, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers.
Ability to deliver strong renewal results against a quota. Familiarity with managing Books of Business against ARR targets.
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
General understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation.
Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads.
Not required, but a plus
Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment.
Experience with international companies is a plus.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.