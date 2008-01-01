Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Senior Account Executive, Middle-Market on our Sales Team!

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

118,000+ paying customers worldwide

1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

In this role, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. You will work closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships. Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals. Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders. Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements. Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities. Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans. Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth. KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships. Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products. Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior. Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management. Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills. Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook. Travel is recommended but not necessary or required. Fluent in English (С1/С2). Fluent in the language of region where you'll be selling (C1/C2). 3+ years of sales experience in the SaaS industry in a mid-market or enterprise sales role with a successful track record of consistently closing >100k ARR deals. Proven track record of exceeding sales targets and driving revenue growth. Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and influence decision-makers. Experience with CRM tools (Salesforce preferred) and sales automation tools (Outreach, SalesLoft, etc.). Sales Methodology trained—whether in Sandler, Challenger, Spin, Meddic, or others. Highly organized and structured to drive consistent success. You have a Bachelor's degree in Business or Sales. You have a SaaS or MarcTech Experience.

What we’re looking for

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience.

3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets.

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management.

Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement.

1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.

Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills.

Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner.

Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player.

Native or bilingual English

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

What’s in it for you

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

