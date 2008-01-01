Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Director of Design.

Tasks in the role

Lead and grow a cross-functional design team of professionals across multiple product lines

Own end-to-end design execution — from high-level vision to detailed design delivery

Align design strategy with company objectives and product goals, ensuring clear, measurable outcomes

Oversee multiple simultaneous workstreams and manage design resource allocation

Develop, scale, and maintain robust design systems and implement design QA processes

Collaborate closely with Product, Engineering, and Marketing teams to ensure cohesive product experiences

Improve customer onboarding flows to enhance activation, retention, and overall user satisfaction

Promote user-centered design principles across the organization

Effectively communicate design vision and work to key stakeholders, including executive leadership

Who we are looking for

5+ years in senior design leadership roles (Director, VP, or Head of Design) at high-growth or industry-leading companies

Strong portfolio with measurable impact, showing what was done, why, and how success was measured

Hands-on design skills—someone who can both lead and contribute directly

Proven track record of managing large design teams and optimizing resource planning

Extensive experience in building and scaling design systems

Demonstrated success in solving complex UX challenges in a B2B SaaS context

Experience designing and improving onboarding flows with a clear impact on conversion or adoption

High level of ownership, initiative, and strategic thinking

Excellent English communication and presentation skills

Not Required, but a plus

Experience working in high-growth or fast-paced environments

Familiarity with product analytics tools and data-informed design approaches

Experience in developing and mentoring other design leaders

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!