Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Executive Assistant on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue

117,000+ paying customers worldwide

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

The Executive Assistant plays a critical role in supporting Executive leadership - Chief Sales Officer - with a wide range of administrative and executive duties. This position requires a high level of professionalism, discretion, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. The Executive Assistant will act as a trusted partner to the executive leadership, ensuring seamless operations and communication within the executive office.

Executive Support: Provide high-level administrative support to the executive leadership including managing calendars, scheduling meetings, and organizing travel arrangements.

Communication: Serve as a key point of contact between Executive Leadership and internal/external stakeholders, ensuring clear and effective communication.

Meeting Coordination: Prepare agendas, materials, and minutes for executive meetings; track and follow up on action items.

Document Management: Draft, review, and manage correspondence, reports, presentations, and other documents as required.

Project Management: Assist in the coordination and execution of special projects, including financial analysis, reporting, and cross-departmental initiatives.

Confidentiality: Handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and confidentiality.

Time Management: Prioritize and manage multiple tasks and deadlines, ensuring the Executive Leadership’s time is used effectively and efficiently.

Event Planning: Organize and coordinate company events, meetings, and conferences, including logistics and on-site support.

Travel Arrangements: Manage complex travel itineraries, including flights, accommodations, and ground transportation.

Financial Oversight: Assist with budget management, expense reporting, and financial document preparation.

Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the organization.

Support Team Collaboration: Collaborate with other executive assistants and team members to ensure seamless office operations.

What we’re looking for

Experience: Minimum of 7 years of experience as an executive assistant, with at least 3 years supporting C-level executives, preferably in a financial or corporate environment.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related field is preferred.

Skills: Exceptional organizational and time-management skills. Strong written and verbal communication abilities. Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and familiarity with project management tools. Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to anticipate needs. Experience managing complex schedules and travel arrangements. Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment. Managing communication and collaboration across multiple time zones.

Personal Attributes: High level of professionalism and emotional intelligence. Adaptability and resilience in managing multiple priorities. Attention to detail and commitment to excellence. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization.



A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

Exceed sales goals

Maximize earning potential

Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

