Executive Assistant
In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Why Semrush?
We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!
Some highlights of our success include:
$400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue
117,000+ paying customers worldwide
1.1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.
If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
The Executive Assistant plays a critical role in supporting Executive leadership - Chief Sales Officer - with a wide range of administrative and executive duties. This position requires a high level of professionalism, discretion, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. The Executive Assistant will act as a trusted partner to the executive leadership, ensuring seamless operations and communication within the executive office.
Executive Support: Provide high-level administrative support to the executive leadership including managing calendars, scheduling meetings, and organizing travel arrangements.
Communication: Serve as a key point of contact between Executive Leadership and internal/external stakeholders, ensuring clear and effective communication.
Meeting Coordination: Prepare agendas, materials, and minutes for executive meetings; track and follow up on action items.
Document Management: Draft, review, and manage correspondence, reports, presentations, and other documents as required.
Project Management: Assist in the coordination and execution of special projects, including financial analysis, reporting, and cross-departmental initiatives.
Confidentiality: Handle sensitive information with the utmost discretion and confidentiality.
Time Management: Prioritize and manage multiple tasks and deadlines, ensuring the Executive Leadership’s time is used effectively and efficiently.
Event Planning: Organize and coordinate company events, meetings, and conferences, including logistics and on-site support.
Travel Arrangements: Manage complex travel itineraries, including flights, accommodations, and ground transportation.
Financial Oversight: Assist with budget management, expense reporting, and financial document preparation.
Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, both internal and external to the organization.
Support Team Collaboration: Collaborate with other executive assistants and team members to ensure seamless office operations.
What we’re looking for
Experience: Minimum of 7 years of experience as an executive assistant, with at least 3 years supporting C-level executives, preferably in a financial or corporate environment.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related field is preferred.
Skills:
Exceptional organizational and time-management skills.
Strong written and verbal communication abilities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and familiarity with project management tools.
Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion.
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to anticipate needs.
Experience managing complex schedules and travel arrangements.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
Managing communication and collaboration across multiple time zones.
Personal Attributes:
High level of professionalism and emotional intelligence.
Adaptability and resilience in managing multiple priorities.
Attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization.
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
Exceed sales goals
Maximize earning potential
Deliver meaningful results for our clients
To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What’s in it for you
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.