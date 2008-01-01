Learning and Development Partner (Learning and Development Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Learning and Development Partner (Learning and Development Team).
Tasks in the role
This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about designing and delivering impactful learning experiences and managing L&D programs at Semrush. You’ll play a key role in creating engaging content, managing our learning platforms, and partnering with stakeholders to identify and meet evolving learning needs.
Learning Experience Design: Develop learner-centric, engaging experiences using design thinking, adult learning principles, and the ADDIE framework
Instructional Design: Create high-quality learning materials, including eLearning modules, videos, guides, playbooks, and interactive workshops & webinars
Learning Platform Management: Administer and optimize our Learning Platforms, ensuring content is accessible, up-to-date, and aligned with our learners’ needs
Content Curation: Source, review, and organize external and internal learning resources to support diverse learning pathways
Facilitation: Deliver basic in-person or virtual sessions as needed, supporting our people, talent, and leadership development initiatives
Learning Needs Analysis: Collaborate with business stakeholders and HRBPs to identify skills gaps and recommend targeted development solutions
Administration: Support reporting, scheduling, and training requests related to learning and talent initiatives (approximately 10–15% of the role)
Who we are looking for
You’re a proactive and collaborative learning professional who thrives on creating experiences that make business impact.
Proven experience in instructional and/or learning experience design
Hands-on experience with managing LMS platforms and MOOCs (e.g., Workday Learning, LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, Coursera)
Strong communication and facilitation skills, both virtual and in-person
Ability to assess learning needs and translate them into effective solutions
Proficiency with content curation tools and approaches (e.g., Articulate Rise 360, Synthesia, Adobe Creative Suite)
A detail-oriented mindset with solid project and program management capabilities
Bonus: Experience with graphic design, video editing, or learning analytics
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.