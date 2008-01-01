Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Learning and Development Partner (Learning and Development Team).

Tasks in the role

This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about designing and delivering impactful learning experiences and managing L&D programs at Semrush. You’ll play a key role in creating engaging content, managing our learning platforms, and partnering with stakeholders to identify and meet evolving learning needs.

Learning Experience Design: Develop learner-centric, engaging experiences using design thinking, adult learning principles, and the ADDIE framework

Instructional Design: Create high-quality learning materials, including eLearning modules, videos, guides, playbooks, and interactive workshops & webinars

Learning Platform Management: Administer and optimize our Learning Platforms, ensuring content is accessible, up-to-date, and aligned with our learners’ needs

Content Curation: Source, review, and organize external and internal learning resources to support diverse learning pathways

Facilitation: Deliver basic in-person or virtual sessions as needed, supporting our people, talent, and leadership development initiatives

Learning Needs Analysis: Collaborate with business stakeholders and HRBPs to identify skills gaps and recommend targeted development solutions

Administration: Support reporting, scheduling, and training requests related to learning and talent initiatives (approximately 10–15% of the role)

Who we are looking for

You’re a proactive and collaborative learning professional who thrives on creating experiences that make business impact.

Proven experience in instructional and/or learning experience design

Hands-on experience with managing LMS platforms and MOOCs (e.g., Workday Learning, LinkedIn Learning, Udemy, Coursera)

Strong communication and facilitation skills, both virtual and in-person

Ability to assess learning needs and translate them into effective solutions

Proficiency with content curation tools and approaches (e.g., Articulate Rise 360, Synthesia, Adobe Creative Suite)

A detail-oriented mindset with solid project and program management capabilities

Bonus: Experience with graphic design, video editing, or learning analytics

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!