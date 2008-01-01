Product Owner (Navy Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We're hiring for Product Owner (Navy Team).
Tasks in the role
Define and communicate a product vision and strategy that aligns with the company’s overall vision
Work closely with the Customer Success and Sales teams to understand user needs, conduct own user and market research, analyze data, and use feedback to build solutions that help users succeed
Generate and validate product hypotheses
Gather and refine product requirements, write user stories, manage and prioritize the product backlog
Collaborate with Design, Engineering, and Go-To-Market teams to deliver product features
Define product success metrics and execute against them
Develop and implement monetization strategies
Who we are looking for
At least three years of experience as a Product Owner or Product Manager
Excellent knowledge of product analytics, with practical experience applying it
Proven experience in setting objectives for Engineering and Design teams
Strong interpersonal skills, including active listening, negotiation, and building win-win solutions
Ability to quickly grasp and understand new subject areas
Excellent communication and presentation skills
English proficiency at an upper-intermediate level or higher
Analytical mindset and problem-solving approach
Solid understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies, including the Product Owner role
A bit about the team
The Navy team is within the Agency division and is on a mission to help digital agencies boost their visibility and win more clients. Right now, the team is building two products—one designed to drive inbound leads through marketplace listings and another that enables smart, data-driven outbound outreach via email.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.