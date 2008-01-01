Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product Owner (Navy Team).

Tasks in the role

Define and communicate a product vision and strategy that aligns with the company’s overall vision

Work closely with the Customer Success and Sales teams to understand user needs, conduct own user and market research, analyze data, and use feedback to build solutions that help users succeed

Generate and validate product hypotheses

Gather and refine product requirements, write user stories, manage and prioritize the product backlog

Collaborate with Design, Engineering, and Go-To-Market teams to deliver product features

Define product success metrics and execute against them

Develop and implement monetization strategies

Who we are looking for

At least three years of experience as a Product Owner or Product Manager

Excellent knowledge of product analytics, with practical experience applying it

Proven experience in setting objectives for Engineering and Design teams

Strong interpersonal skills, including active listening, negotiation, and building win-win solutions

Ability to quickly grasp and understand new subject areas

Excellent communication and presentation skills

English proficiency at an upper-intermediate level or higher

Analytical mindset and problem-solving approach

Solid understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies, including the Product Owner role



A bit about the team

The Navy team is within the Agency division and is on a mission to help digital agencies boost their visibility and win more clients. Right now, the team is building two products—one designed to drive inbound leads through marketplace listings and another that enables smart, data-driven outbound outreach via email.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!