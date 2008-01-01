Product Owner (Local Toolkit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product Owner (Local Unit).
Tasks in the role
Building a strategy and vision of the product
Creating a long-term (1–2 years) and a short-term roadmap of the product
Formulating, defending and checking product hypotheses
Identification, development and prioritization of requirements
Keeping a product backlog
Customer development
Monitoring and analysis of product/business metrics
Work with monetization and unit economics
Interaction with development teams, marketing teams, sales teams and support teams
Holding product plannings and groomings in the development team
Competitive analysis
Protection and regular synchronization of the product strategy with the business representatives
Constant search of potential development spheres
Communicating information regarding product plans to the company employees
Who we are looking for
Experience in a Product Owner or Product Manager role
Experience of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role
High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)
Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers
Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions
The ability to dive in and understand the new subject area
Excellent communication and presentation skills
English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level
Analytical mindset
A bit about the team
The Local Unit of Semrush is dedicated to helping businesses with physical location and SABs to rank higher in local search results and attract more nearby customers.Through a wide range of solutions for Local Marketing, such as listing management, GBP optimization, map rank tracking, and review management, we enable businesses worldwide to achieve growth by gaining and retaining loyal customers with less effort.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.