Product Owner (Local Toolkit)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Product Owner (Local Unit).

Tasks in the role

Building a strategy and vision of the product

Creating a long-term (1–2 years) and a short-term roadmap of the product

Formulating, defending and checking product hypotheses

Identification, development and prioritization of requirements

Keeping a product backlog

Customer development

Monitoring and analysis of product/business metrics

Work with monetization and unit economics

Interaction with development teams, marketing teams, sales teams and support teams

Holding product plannings and groomings in the development team

Competitive analysis

Protection and regular synchronization of the product strategy with the business representatives

Constant search of potential development spheres

Communicating information regarding product plans to the company employees

Who we are looking for

Experience in a Product Owner or Product Manager role

Experience of Agile and Scrum and understanding of Product Owner role

High-level knowledge of product analytics (and experience in applying it)

Experience in setting objectives for the development team and designers

Ability to listen and hear the other party, to negotiate and build win-win solutions

The ability to dive in and understand the new subject area

Excellent communication and presentation skills

English proficiency to at least an upper-intermediate level

Analytical mindset

A bit about the team

The Local Unit of Semrush is dedicated to helping businesses with physical location and SABs to rank higher in local search results and attract more nearby customers.Through a wide range of solutions for Local Marketing, such as listing management, GBP optimization, map rank tracking, and review management, we enable businesses worldwide to achieve growth by gaining and retaining loyal customers with less effort.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!