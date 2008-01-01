Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Treasury & Cash Management Manager (Financial Services Team).

Tasks in the role

Oversee global cash management activities, including cash positioning, forecasting, and entity-level funding

Prepare and refine consolidated short and long-term multi-currency cash forecasts; conduct backtesting to improve accuracy

Monitor liquidity and working capital strategies; analyze performance KPIs to identify improvement areas

Coordinate with Legal, Corp Dev, and FP&A on investment pipeline timing and capital planning

Support the execution of investment strategies, ensure policy compliance, and evaluate performance

Help maintain and improve operational policies, ensuring strong internal controls and SOX compliance

Prepare treasury dashboards, reports, and presentations for senior leadership and board meetings

Provide backup for treasury operations and collaborate on team-wide initiatives

Contribute to process improvement and automation efforts across finance, legal, and IT functions

Work closely with junior team members to mentor and support their development, encouraging growth and skill specialization

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or related field

At least five years of experience in international treasury operations, preferably for a global technology corporation

Experience managing or leading a small team

Strong knowledge of treasury best practices, including cash forecasting, cash management, and investment analysis

Proficiency in treasury management systems and financial software, and/or proven track record of process automation through technology

Excellent presentation and communication skills, with attention to detail

Experience analyzing large financial data sets using Excel and/or query languages to drive insights and support treasury team initiatives

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!