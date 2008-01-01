QA Engineer (SeoQuake Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for QA Engineer (SeoQuake Team).
Tasks in the role
Analyzing and standardizing development requirements together with the team, the product owner, and UI/UX designers
Collaborate with the development team to ensure the delivery of a quality product
Creating and maintaining functional autotests, also for already implemented features
Manual testing of API and UI, including exploratory testing
Responding to internal users’ requests, helping them use the product, and collecting feedback on product performance
Proactive collaboration with other teams of the Content Toolkit & other Semrush departments regarding QA processes, identified obstacles, and common requirements
Active interaction with developers, the product owner, the UX/UI designer, and others to improve the quality of the team’s tools
Who we are looking for
- At least three years of QA experience (ideally a mix of QA manual and QA automation experience)
Good understanding of testing theory
Understanding SDLC
Experience working with databases (relational and non-relational)
Basic knowledge of the team’s development stack: Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML
Good understanding of the basic OOP principles and good knowledge of Design Patterns
Experience in UI and API testing
Experience in working with continuous integration systems such as GitLab CI
Experience in working with test management systems such as Allure Testops
Experience in working with bug trackers such as Jira
Experience with accessibility testing and WCAG compliance tools
Knowledge of Java will be a plus
Not required, but a plus
Experience with Docker, Kubernetes
Experience in web application security testing
Experience in web application performance monitoring and measurement
You have experience working as the only QA engineer on a project
Familiarity with load testing tools such as JMeter, Yandex.Tank, HP LoadRunner, or Gatling
Ability to work with *nix shell at the level of writing simple commands
Willingness to improve yourself and help others, as well as readiness to constantly work on the effectiveness of the development process
Responsible and diligent
A proactive and open-minded approach
Strong system thinking and the ability to organize the process
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We're looking for an experienced, passionate QA Engineer to help build the Semrush Content Toolkit for content specialists in the SeoQuake Team. We just launched a new product and now want to scale out results. That’s why we are looking for a teammate who will help us expand our presence and help more customers.
The SeoQuake team consists of a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, a Frontend developer, and a Product Designer.
Tech Stack:
For server: Python, PostgreSQL, Node.js
For client: React, Next.js, TypeScript, Styled-Components, Webpack, Vite
Аnd also: GitLab CI, Docker, GCP, Kubernetes, Splunk, Sentry, Grafana, SpeedCurve
For testing: Playwright, Puppeteer, Cypress, Selenium, Storybook, etc. (Java, TypeScript, JavaScript)
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.