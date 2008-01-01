Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for QA Engineer (SeoQuake Team).

Tasks in the role

Analyzing and standardizing development requirements together with the team, the product owner, and UI/UX designers

Collaborate with the development team to ensure the delivery of a quality product

Creating and maintaining functional autotests, also for already implemented features

Manual testing of API and UI, including exploratory testing

Responding to internal users’ requests, helping them use the product, and collecting feedback on product performance

Proactive collaboration with other teams of the Content Toolkit & other Semrush departments regarding QA processes, identified obstacles, and common requirements

Active interaction with developers, the product owner, the UX/UI designer, and others to improve the quality of the team’s tools

Who we are looking for

At least three years of QA experience (ideally a mix of QA manual and QA automation experience)

Good understanding of testing theory

Understanding SDLC

Experience working with databases (relational and non-relational)

Basic knowledge of the team’s development stack: Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, CSS, and HTML

Good understanding of the basic OOP principles and good knowledge of Design Patterns

Experience in UI and API testing

Experience in working with continuous integration systems such as GitLab CI

Experience in working with test management systems such as Allure Testops

Experience in working with bug trackers such as Jira

Experience with accessibility testing and WCAG compliance tools

Knowledge of Java will be a plus

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Docker, Kubernetes

Experience in web application security testing

Experience in web application performance monitoring and measurement

You have experience working as the only QA engineer on a project

Familiarity with load testing tools such as JMeter, Yandex.Tank, HP LoadRunner, or Gatling

Ability to work with *nix shell at the level of writing simple commands

Willingness to improve yourself and help others, as well as readiness to constantly work on the effectiveness of the development process

Responsible and diligent

A proactive and open-minded approach

Strong system thinking and the ability to organize the process

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We're looking for an experienced, passionate QA Engineer to help build the Semrush Content Toolkit for content specialists in the SeoQuake Team. We just launched a new product and now want to scale out results. That’s why we are looking for a teammate who will help us expand our presence and help more customers.

The SeoQuake team consists of a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, a Frontend developer, and a Product Designer.

Tech Stack:

For server: Python, PostgreSQL, Node.js

For client: React, Next.js, TypeScript, Styled-Components, Webpack, Vite

Аnd also: GitLab CI, Docker, GCP, Kubernetes, Splunk, Sentry, Grafana, SpeedCurve

For testing: Playwright, Puppeteer, Cypress, Selenium, Storybook, etc. (Java, TypeScript, JavaScript)

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!