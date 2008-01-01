Golang Developer (Crimson Team)
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. We're hiring for Golang Developer (Crimson Team).
Tasks in the role
Working together with the team on developing the tool
Implementing good practices in product development
Writing working, high-quality, understandable, and testable code
The example of tasks we expect the developer to work on:
Implementing new workflows for our new application, which includes:
Integration with different APIs, including internal Semrush APIs and external APIs such as (Hunter IO, etc).
Implementing, testing, and debugging prompts to make requests to LLM. Almost all workflows have steps that include calls to OpenAI. These steps can be requests to get a domain description, provide analysis about provided data, and categorize provided data.
Tuning already developed workflows.
Implement and update existing APIs:
APIs for the frontend.
APIs for service-to-service integrations.
Who we are looking for
Experience with Go
Strong experience working with relational databases and SQL (Postgres, Clickhouse)
Experience with Prompt engineering will be an advantage
A bit about the team
We are developing a tool called AI Marketing Booster. The main goal of this application is to automate a list of workflows that marketers currently do manually. Examples of these workflows include requests to Semrush APIs, external APIs, and requests to OpenAI. For example, we can download keywords in Semrush, then remove branded keywords with AI, and then make a request to an external API to get data for domain contacts. We expect that each workflow we develop can help users to save many hours of manual work.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Natalia Dmitrieva
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.