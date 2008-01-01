Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Golang Developer (Crimson Team).

Tasks in the role

Working together with the team on developing the tool

Implementing good practices in product development

Writing working, high-quality, understandable, and testable code

The example of tasks we expect the developer to work on:

Implementing new workflows for our new application, which includes:

Integration with different APIs, including internal Semrush APIs and external APIs such as (Hunter IO, etc).

Implementing, testing, and debugging prompts to make requests to LLM. Almost all workflows have steps that include calls to OpenAI. These steps can be requests to get a domain description, provide analysis about provided data, and categorize provided data.

Tuning already developed workflows.

Implement and update existing APIs:

APIs for the frontend.

APIs for service-to-service integrations.

Who we are looking for

Experience with Go

Strong experience working with relational databases and SQL (Postgres, Clickhouse)

Experience with Prompt engineering will be an advantage

A bit about the team

We are developing a tool called AI Marketing Booster. The main goal of this application is to automate a list of workflows that marketers currently do manually. Examples of these workflows include requests to Semrush APIs, external APIs, and requests to OpenAI. For example, we can download keywords in Semrush, then remove branded keywords with AI, and then make a request to an external API to get data for domain contacts. We expect that each workflow we develop can help users to save many hours of manual work.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

