Senior Golang Developer (Wire Team)

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Tasks in the role

Participate in the full development cycle starting from feature grooming up to release to production

Participate in refactoring/improvements of existing features

Contribute to the product observability and monitorability. Participate in improving, supporting, and analyzing application metrics and alerts

Participate in a code review session

Be proactive and productive

Who we are looking for

Knowledge of design principles and architectural patterns, especially event-driven, including hands-on experience with implementation based on Kafka/PubSub/SQS, etc.

Knowledge of scalability and resilience principles

Strong expertise in Golang

Basic knowledge of Python

Expertise with databases (PostgreSQL or any other RDBMS)

Experience with NoSQL solutions like Cassandra or BigTable

Experience with any observability stack

Experience with cloud stack GCP/AWS

Experience with Docker and k8s

Not required, but a plus

Experience with:

GitLabCI

Non-SQL databases and BigTable in particular

Application monitoring

DevOps practice

A bit about the team

The Wire team develops a service that works as a communication layer between Semrush users and all the products available in the Semrush ecosystem. The team takes pride in helping users to get full control over when and how they get information. On top of this, the team provides needed tools to applications development teams, so that they can compose and send messages that are in line with expectations on service functions and stability. All technical solutions for product growth and improvements are also made inside the team.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

