Senior Golang Developer (Wire Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Wire Team).
Tasks in the role
Participate in the full development cycle starting from feature grooming up to release to production
Participate in refactoring/improvements of existing features
Contribute to the product observability and monitorability. Participate in improving, supporting, and analyzing application metrics and alerts
Participate in a code review session
Be proactive and productive
Who we are looking for
Knowledge of design principles and architectural patterns, especially event-driven, including hands-on experience with implementation based on Kafka/PubSub/SQS, etc.
Knowledge of scalability and resilience principles
Strong expertise in Golang
Basic knowledge of Python
Expertise with databases (PostgreSQL or any other RDBMS)
Experience with NoSQL solutions like Cassandra or BigTable
Experience with any observability stack
Experience with cloud stack GCP/AWS
Experience with Docker and k8s
Not required, but a plus
Experience with:
GitLabCI
Non-SQL databases and BigTable in particular
Application monitoring
DevOps practice
A bit about the team
The Wire team develops a service that works as a communication layer between Semrush users and all the products available in the Semrush ecosystem. The team takes pride in helping users to get full control over when and how they get information. On top of this, the team provides needed tools to applications development teams, so that they can compose and send messages that are in line with expectations on service functions and stability. All technical solutions for product growth and improvements are also made inside the team.
