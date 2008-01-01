Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Care Specialist - Evening Shift (Global Customer Support Team).

Tasks in the role

You will be responsible for assisting users with billing-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including phone, live chat, and email

The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, resolving payment issues, processing refunds or credits, and ensuring a seamless customer experience

Who we are looking for

Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers across phone, live chat, and email

Billing & Math Proficiency: Ability to understand invoices, process payments, and resolve billing discrepancies accurately

Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency

Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers through resolutions with confidence

Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance without needing micromanagement

Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when processing refunds, credits, and billing adjustments to prevent errors

Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating billing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates

Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, payment processing tools, and live chat software to provide seamless support

Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment

Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!