Customer Care Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Customer Care Specialist (Global Customer Support Team).
Tasks in the role
- You will be responsible for assisting users with billing-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including phone, live chat, and email
- The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, resolving payment issues, processing refunds or credits, and ensuring a seamless customer experience
Who we are looking for
- Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers across phone, live chat, and email
- Billing & Math Proficiency: Ability to understand invoices, process payments, and resolve billing discrepancies accurately
- Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency
- Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers through resolutions with confidence
- Productivity & Self-Motivation: Works efficiently, meets deadlines, and maintains high performance without needing micromanagement
- Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when processing refunds, credits, and billing adjustments to prevent errors
- Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating billing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates
- Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions
- Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, payment processing tools, and live chat software to provide seamless support
- Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment
- Working hours: Ability to work from 10 am to 6 pm or 11 am to 7 pm EST, Monday to Friday
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Snacks, drinks at the office
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Kateryna Shoshova
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.