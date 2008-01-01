Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Data Scientist (Amber Team).

Tasks in the role

Improve prompts for large language models (LLMs)

Build pipelines for analyzing the quality of generated content

Collaborate with API providers for image and video generation

Experiment with various open-source models for marketing tasks

Maintain the entire machine learning lifecycle for custom models

Deploy models and related services

Who we are looking for

Experience as a data scientist or data analyst

Proficiency in Python and standard DS libraries (pandas, numpy, scikit-learn, transformers, etc. )

Basic knowledge of Bash and git

Experience working with databases; strong SQL knowledge

Understanding and implementation of machine learning algorithms and techniques

Knowledge of API integration and data collection

Experience in designing and developing data analysis workflows

Strong problem-solving skills

Ability to write production-ready code

Not required, but a plus

Proficiency with data visualization tools

Experience using Docker

Creativity and problem-solving mindset

Shared values of Trust, Sense of Ownership, and Enthusiasm for Constant Change

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Amber Team is developing one of the company's new products – an AI app in Semrush Social. Currently, the team consists of 7 people: a product owner, technical owner, 2 back-end developers, front-end developer, QA engineer, and a designer. We are looking to expand our team with another Data Scientist who is skilled at (and enjoys) balancing between conducting research and solving practical tasks.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!