Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Frontend Developer.

Tasks in the role

Tasks in the role:

Developing new functionality

Participating in team research, technical events, and cross-team projects

Sharing your expertise to deliver the best experience for our clients

Challenging less experienced developers

Being proactive and productive

Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly

To excel in this role, we require the following qualifications and qualities:

4+ years of experience working with React.

Knowledge of how browsers work from a JS developer’s perspective.

Experience with unit testing.

Willingness not just to write code but to solve problems.

Experience working with Git.

Ability to write and deploy your code in production — understanding of CI/CD and Docker.

Additional Advantages:

Experience with CI/CD, K8s, and GCP.

Experience working with Accessibility.

Understand the Agile principles and have worked with the Scrum process.

Experience with integrating e2e tests with deployment pipelines

Who we are looking for

As a React Frontend Developer, you will take the lead in building the React-based version of our application tailored for PR professionals. You’ll be responsible for designing its architecture, developing core features, and delivering a sleek, responsive, and high-performing user interface.

This is a unique opportunity to have a real impact on our product — ensuring high code quality, optimizing performance, and contributing to an outstanding user experience. You’ll work closely with cross-functional teams and have the autonomy to bring your ideas to life.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!