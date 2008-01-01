Frontend Developer
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Frontend Developer.
Tasks in the role
- Developing new functionality
- Participating in team research, technical events, and cross-team projects
- Sharing your expertise to deliver the best experience for our clients
- Challenging less experienced developers
- Being proactive and productive
- Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly
- 4+ years of experience working with React.
- Knowledge of how browsers work from a JS developer’s perspective.
- Experience with unit testing.
- Willingness not just to write code but to solve problems.
- Experience working with Git.
- Ability to write and deploy your code in production — understanding of CI/CD and Docker.
- Experience with CI/CD, K8s, and GCP.
- Experience working with Accessibility.
- Understand the Agile principles and have worked with the Scrum process.
- Experience with integrating e2e tests with deployment pipelines
Who we are looking for
As a React Frontend Developer, you will take the lead in building the React-based version of our application tailored for PR professionals. You’ll be responsible for designing its architecture, developing core features, and delivering a sleek, responsive, and high-performing user interface.
This is a unique opportunity to have a real impact on our product — ensuring high code quality, optimizing performance, and contributing to an outstanding user experience. You’ll work closely with cross-functional teams and have the autonomy to bring your ideas to life.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Unlimited PTO
Flexible working hours
Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing
Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card
Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)
B2B contract is also an option
Employee Referral Program
Buddy Program
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Mateja Petrovic
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.