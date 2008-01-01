Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior SEO Consultant.

Tasks in the role

Working with our sales team, you will:

Audit potential clients to identify SEO strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats

Use these insights to inform our sales team & contribute to pitch decks

Join pitches with prospective clients

Assist sales in building SEO roadmaps & pricing up projects accordingly for successful pitches

Produce sales materials (decks, discovery questions, case studies, etc.)

Working with our Customer Success team, you will:

Assess client websites & develop SEO strategies to bring the greatest value to the client's business (encompassing all areas of SEO—technical, content, local, international, etc.)

Project manage client accounts, running comms such as weekly calls/QBRs/monthly reporting sessions as required by the client

Ensure SEO projects are prioritized, & facilitated where required (writing JIRA tickets, building processes, etc.)

Producing SEO deliverables in line with the overarching SEO strategy, e.g., technical auditing, content auditing, monthly reports, traffic drop analysis, implementation impact reviews, etc.

Audit existing software-only clients to identify opportunities for SEO consultancy (both upselling consultancy packages & utilizing existing consultancy credits)

Educate the Customer Success team so they are able to independently identify opportunities for consultancy

Provide industry insights (e.g. algorithm updates) to the Customer Success team to provide them with upselling talking points for clients

Create briefs & brief out SEO projects from our clients to freelancers

Manage communications between our clients and freelancers

Project manage, ensuring freelancer work is delivered to clients on schedule

QA of freelancer deliverables, ensuring they meet the brief and are representative of Semrush's quality of service

Who we are looking for

Proven experience as an SEO consultant covering all pillars of SEO (at least 5 years)

Proven experience running large SEO accounts, ideally within a digital agency or as part of a large in-house digital team

Proven experience pitching SEO services & responding to RFPs

Experience in large agency - fast paced, large international brands

Experience with Enterprise clients (it’s ok different industries)

We need someone strong in both content and technical SEO

Organizational & project management skills

Problem-solving abilities & a proactive approach to tasks

Team player mindset

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

