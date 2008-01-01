Senior SEO Consultant
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior SEO Consultant.
Tasks in the role
Working with our sales team, you will:
Audit potential clients to identify SEO strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats
Use these insights to inform our sales team & contribute to pitch decks
Join pitches with prospective clients
Assist sales in building SEO roadmaps & pricing up projects accordingly for successful pitches
Produce sales materials (decks, discovery questions, case studies, etc.)
Working with our Customer Success team, you will:
Assess client websites & develop SEO strategies to bring the greatest value to the client's business (encompassing all areas of SEO—technical, content, local, international, etc.)
Project manage client accounts, running comms such as weekly calls/QBRs/monthly reporting sessions as required by the client
Ensure SEO projects are prioritized, & facilitated where required (writing JIRA tickets, building processes, etc.)
Producing SEO deliverables in line with the overarching SEO strategy, e.g., technical auditing, content auditing, monthly reports, traffic drop analysis, implementation impact reviews, etc.
Audit existing software-only clients to identify opportunities for SEO consultancy (both upselling consultancy packages & utilizing existing consultancy credits)
Educate the Customer Success team so they are able to independently identify opportunities for consultancy
Provide industry insights (e.g. algorithm updates) to the Customer Success team to provide them with upselling talking points for clients
Create briefs & brief out SEO projects from our clients to freelancers
Manage communications between our clients and freelancers
Project manage, ensuring freelancer work is delivered to clients on schedule
QA of freelancer deliverables, ensuring they meet the brief and are representative of Semrush's quality of service
Who we are looking for
Proven experience as an SEO consultant covering all pillars of SEO (at least 5 years)
Proven experience running large SEO accounts, ideally within a digital agency or as part of a large in-house digital team
Proven experience pitching SEO services & responding to RFPs
Experience in large agency - fast paced, large international brands
Experience with Enterprise clients (it’s ok different industries)
We need someone strong in both content and technical SEO
Organizational & project management skills
Problem-solving abilities & a proactive approach to tasks
Team player mindset
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Mateja Petrovic
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.