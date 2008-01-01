Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

As a Senior Golang Developer, you will be at the forefront of our backend development efforts, leading complex projects and ensuring the highest standards of code quality and performance. You will play a pivotal role in shaping the architecture and design of our backend systems, with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and security. Your expertise in Golang, SQL, Kubernetes, and CI/CD pipelines will be crucial in driving our development processes and enabling seamless integration and deployment of new features. Your experience and knowledge in building scalable and reliable distributed systems will enable you to tackle the day-to-day challenges in this role. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about backend development.

Leading the development of complex features and projects

Ensuring the overall quality and performance of the backend codebase

Establishing and enforcing coding standards and best practices

Leading code reviews and fostering a culture of quality

Designing and maintaining comprehensive CI/CD pipelines

Handling and resolving critical incidents and providing post-mortem analysis

Mentoring mid-level and junior developers, providing guidance and support

Driving continuous improvement initiatives for the development process and codebase

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

5 years of experience in a backend programming environment (Go, Java, Python, C#, etc.) with at least 2 years of current experience in Go

Expert in Golang with a deep understanding of advanced concepts and performance tuning

Mastery in distributed systems, design patterns, and implementation

Expert in designing high-performance, secure, and scalable APIs

Excellent communication skills, able to articulate complex concepts clearly

Exceptional problem-solving abilities, able to tackle the most challenging issues

Good understanding of SQL, preferably PostgreSQL, and database design

Experienced in mentoring and developing other developers

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

