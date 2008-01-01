Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Business Process Manager (Business Process Transformation Team).

Tasks in the role

Strategic Planning: Collaborate with senior leaders to identify business transformation opportunities and develop strategic plans to achieve desired outcomes.

Process Improvement: Analyze existing processes, identify inefficiencies, and propose solutions to streamline operations and enhance productivity.

Business Analysis: Facilitate workshops with team members to prepare detailed process flows, document user guides, and propose policy changes.

Stakeholder Engagement and Facilitation: Work closely with stakeholders at all levels to gather requirements, communicate project progress, and ensure alignment with organizational goals.

Data Analysis: Utilize data-driven insights to inform decision-making and measure the impact of transformation initiatives on business performance.

Change Management: Develop and implement change management strategies to facilitate smooth transitions and ensure stakeholder buy-in throughout the transformation process.

Reporting: Prepare and present regular reports on project status, risks, and performance metrics to senior management.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., PMP, Lean Six Sigma) is a plus

3-5 years of experience in business transformation, business analysis, project management, or a related role, with a proven track record of managing successful projects and driving change

SAAS experience

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent project management and organizational abilities

Effective communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Proficiency in project management tools and software

Results-oriented, adaptable, and capable of working in a fast-paced environment with a focus on delivering measurable results.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!